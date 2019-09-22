Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

--It came down to the final play of the game but West Virginia was able to go on the road and get a win at Kansas. This wasn’t easy but the Mountaineers will take 3-1 heading into the bye week and then looking at a home date with Texas. The Mountaineers scored on every possession in the second half and was able to bleed some clock with some big drives in the game especially late. This was a young team that was able to rebound on the road to get a win against a Kansas team that had a lot of momentum. Yes, I understand it’s Kansas but in the end the only thing you’ll remember about this game is that West Virginia was able to win it by making some plays when they needed to. This wasn’t always pretty but the goal is to try to find a win so you’ll take it coming out of September.

--The Mountaineers held an advantage in plays 85-56 which led to an advantage in time of possession 37:41 to 22:19 and a big reason for that was third down as the program converted 9-18 attempts. The average distance was 6.8 but the Mountaineers were very good in situations that were short yardage with the most misfires coming 9+ yards (1-5). A total of four drives were 10+ plays in this one.





CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS