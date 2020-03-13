It was a long winter for the West Virginia football program after missing a bowl game but it did provide some opportunity for reflection at all levels.

That included with head coach Neal Brown.

Last season, Brown was the primary voice in the offensive meeting room and many of the other coaches were often waiting on him to proceed when the duties of running the team called. That’s not a knock on what his co-offensive coordinators did in the role, but more a look at what Brown had to do better.

Brown realized that he didn’t get the results he wanted so he had to look at how to change things for the better. Whether that meant simplifying or looking at a different approach.

“The fundamental beliefs won’t change. I think we’re going to simplify some things we’re doing and go back to the basics,” he said.

That meant finding somebody that could help manage those responsibilities and that made Penn State wide receivers coach Gerad Parker the first name to come to mind. Brown and Parker played together at Kentucky and there was a sense of trust given their personal relationship.

“He knows what great offenses look like and he’s going to be a great benefit not only to me but our football program as a whole,” Brown said.

Parker had the opportunity to take a leap in his career going from a position coach to an offensive coordinator and already had experience in a leadership role after serving as the interim head coach at Purdue earlier in his career. The match was one that benefited both parties.

Now, Parker will be tasked with that lead role when it comes to managing and game planning for the Mountaineers this fall to take some of that off of Brown when he isn’t available. That significant is reflected in his $525,000 salary which jumps to $550,000 in the second year of the deal.

“We had an opening on our staff offensively and that was the reason I felt so strongly about Gerad being the guy,” Brown said.

It was a hire that Brown wanted to make during the first time he was looking to fill out his roster, but now he’s got his man and both parties are excited for what could come next.

“This is a pretty nice opportunity for me to take a step and be something I haven’t been. I want to be in a position where I continue to grow and put a different footprint from a different perspective,” Parker said.