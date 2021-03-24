The off-season is underway with the West Virginia basketball season over which means that roster movement will be at the forefront.

An annual occurrence with the program, the Mountaineers should have players moving both in and out over the next several weeks as the coaches look to address needs on the roster.

West Virginia finished 19-10 during the 2020-21 season earning a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region before being bounced in the Round of 32 by Syracuse. It was an early exit for a team that had higher aspirations but the focus now comes to what will return next season.