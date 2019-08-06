There are certainly questions on the West Virginia offensive line that need answered but position coach Matt Moore can promise at least one thing.

“I’ve coached a lot worse,” he said.

The first-year offensive line coach inherits a group that returns two proven options in left tackle Colton McKivitz and right guard Josh Sills, but the rest of the unit remains somewhat of a mystery. And in order to take that next step Moore is going to need at least one of those three spots to become great, while the other two will need to play well this fall.

“They’re all completely unproven,” he said.

Now, West Virginia has the option to move either McKivitz or Sills around to different sides of the line depending on the situation but Moore believes that both have different strengths.

At center the Mountaineers have redshirt junior Chase Behrndt leading the way, while left guard has been redshirt junior Mike Brown and right tackle is filled out by redshirt senior Kelby Wickline. Overall, the group has made strides over the summer spurned in large part due to the player led practice sessions with the veterans on top of just being able to gel together with more time.

“Just having the time over the summer to really work on fundamentals and slow down,” Moore said.

Moore recognizes that he is talented in several spots, the challenge is now filling out the others and finding out more about his group such as how it will respond to adversity. He constantly preaches consistency and the unit is only as strong as its worst player. The goal is to not worry about the great plays but instead ensure that the bad plays don’t turn into terrible ones.

Consistency is what separates good offensive linemen from those that struggle for the most part as the position is defined by enacting many of the same steps, footwork and pad level routinely.

“If you have a bad day make sure it’s not a terrible day,” he said.

At left guard, Moore hopes to continue to develop redshirt sophomore James Gmiter to help step in and provide relief behind Brown because the veteran coach does not want to put a strain on him physically. It’s not that Brown can’t play more snaps; his position coach just worries about his focus. So Gmiter provides an explosive, strong body that has continued to develop after moving over from defensive line.

Another potential depth piece for West Virginia is junior college offensive lineman John Hughes who has the ability to slot as a tackle or guard. He has impressed with his pass sets as well as his athleticism but still needs to get stronger in order to be where the coaches want him to be. That’s to be expected given he hasn’t gone through an entire off-season program but the question will be if it’s enough to hold up.

Walk-on Adam Stilley is currently the player that Moore is most comfortable with as the second center and while he lacks ideal height at an even 6-foot, he does show an understanding of what to do and is reliable when it comes to getting the ball back to the quarterback. Now even Moore admits that he’s anxious to see how redshirt freshmen Briason Mays responds as camp develops but for now those two seem to be the main challengers when it comes to depth.

There are more unproven players to cycle through at the other spots, but the question still remains are the Mountaineers going to be able to develop depth?

“We just need to develop some depth,” he said.