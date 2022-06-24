Offered 2024 DB Bryant enjoys West Virginia camp stop
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian Academy 2024 cornerback Allen Bryant has some ties to the West Virginia football program.
Bryant, 6-foot-1, 168-pounds, is the son of two West Virginia graduates including his father Andrew Jones who suited up for the Mountaineers at defensive back. So he has essentially has grown up following the program from afar.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news