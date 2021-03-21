WVSports - Often overlooked, Stills looks to prove he belongs

Darius Stills has kept close tabs on a select group of defensive linemen in the NFL.

That list primarily includes Aaron Donald, Grady Jarrett and Poona Ford. The connecting theme is that each of those interior defensive linemen are around the same size or even smaller than Stills is now.

It’s a departure from the conventional thoughts of professional clubs even just a few short years ago in large part because of the success those players have had on the field.

“I’m 6-foot-1, 280-pounds and they’re really all the same weight and successful at it. So, why not watch someone that is successful?” he said.

Now, Stills wants to prove he’s the next in line.

“A lot of people say I’m undersized or they’re all trying to see the negative things but the way I see it is the only downfall I have is my size,” he said.

What Stills lacks in traditional size, he more than makes up for with his on the field play. A consensus first-team All-American at West Virginia, the former Fairmont product finished with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception this past season. It was a season where he elected to return for another year and despite better statistics the year before, he made massive strides on the field.

Over his four-year career, Stills totaled 11.5 sacks over his career despite playing nose guard and 21 of his career 25 tackles for loss came in the past two seasons.

“They all really like my quickness, my intensity, my motor and how athletic I am regardless of me being undersized,” he said. “My tape, they like how explosive I am and how hard I work,” he said.

It was something Stills put on display at his Pro Day where he was able to demonstrate his ability in positional drills while running a sub 5.0 40-yard dash with 23 in the bench press.

“A lot of scouts said my position work was great and now I’ve just got to keep on working to get ready for the draft and after,” he said.

Stills had been training in Florida since the end of the bowl game in order to prepare for his pro day, which involved him cutting down 12-pounds being on a meal plan and doing some of the specific things he had to do. He plans to gain that back now, which the teams involved also would like to see.

The defensive lineman has already been contacted by a dozen teams and many of them have been testing his mental acumen for the game.

“Seeing my reaction time and just really being able to see what type of player I am up here. They see me on film, but they just want to see what goes through my head and how I think of things. How I come up with things,” Stills said.

Stills has become used to being overlooked in his life. Despite being the older brother, he was often passed over for his younger sibling Dante on the recruiting trail. Then as a player, he emerged from seeing limited time to become the heart and soul of the defense.

Never was that more apparent than in the Liberty Bowl, where he played despite having a lot to lose with any potential injuries or anything else that could occur.

And if things go well, perhaps Stills can add his name to that list of players above.

“Aaron Donald is a once in a generational player but I’m trying to come along and show I can do it too,” Stills said.