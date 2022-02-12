Oklahoma State rolls over West Virginia
That was fast.
Four days after snapping a seven-game losing streak, West Virginia has returned to its losing ways, falling to Oklahoma State on Saturday, 81-58.
A 5-0 start had the Mountaineers poised to take over early, but a quick response from the Cowboys saw the two teams trading blows for most of the first half.
Oklahoma State, led by Avery Anderson, shot 50% from the field with 20 points coming in the paint. West Virginia, shooting a mere 33% from the field, sank nine first-half 3-pointers, keeping the Mountaineers in the game.
With a 5-0 run over the final two minutes of the first half, the Cowboys entered halftime with a 36-30 lead.
Come the start of the second half, two different teams emerged from the locker room — to the Mountaineers' detriment. The Cowboys opened the half on a 16-2 run, resulting in West Virginia facing a 20-point deficit.
Seth Wilson quickly scored five points for WVU, a meager effort to mount a response. The Cowboys had no trouble in scoring the basketball, remaining on top by a wide margin.
Oklahoma State's offensive success was aided by the team's dominance on the glass, going on to end the game out-rebounding the Mountaineers, 48-24. 30 of those came in the second half, allowing the Cowboys to score 45 second-half points.
For West Virginia, things quickly turned from bad to worse. Gabe Osabuohien collected two technical fouls and was ejected with 1:18 left in the game, cementing the end of a disastrous day for the Mountaineers.
The loss is West Virginia's eighth of the last nine games.
Stat Attack
Curry led the Mountaineers in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil each finished with 12.
With four, Gabe Osabuohien led the team in rebounding.
Up Next
West Virginia (14-10) travels to Kansas State for a Monday clash with the Wildcats. The 7 p.m. tipoff will be televised on ESPN2.
