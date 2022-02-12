Oklahoma State rolls over West Virginia

That was fast.

Four days after snapping a seven-game losing streak, West Virginia has returned to its losing ways, falling to Oklahoma State on Saturday, 81-58.

A 5-0 start had the Mountaineers poised to take over early, but a quick response from the Cowboys saw the two teams trading blows for most of the first half.

Oklahoma State, led by Avery Anderson, shot 50% from the field with 20 points coming in the paint. West Virginia, shooting a mere 33% from the field, sank nine first-half 3-pointers, keeping the Mountaineers in the game.

With a 5-0 run over the final two minutes of the first half, the Cowboys entered halftime with a 36-30 lead.

Come the start of the second half, two different teams emerged from the locker room — to the Mountaineers' detriment. The Cowboys opened the half on a 16-2 run, resulting in West Virginia facing a 20-point deficit.

Seth Wilson quickly scored five points for WVU, a meager effort to mount a response. The Cowboys had no trouble in scoring the basketball, remaining on top by a wide margin.

Oklahoma State's offensive success was aided by the team's dominance on the glass, going on to end the game out-rebounding the Mountaineers, 48-24. 30 of those came in the second half, allowing the Cowboys to score 45 second-half points.

For West Virginia, things quickly turned from bad to worse. Gabe Osabuohien collected two technical fouls and was ejected with 1:18 left in the game, cementing the end of a disastrous day for the Mountaineers.

The loss is West Virginia's eighth of the last nine games.