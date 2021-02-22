Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine East offensive tackle Yaser Al-Awadi is holding out hopes that he will be able to visit schools at some point in the next few months.

But in the meantime, the 6-foot-8, 325-pounder, has continued to develop bonds with various college coaches as more and more programs enter into the mix.

One of those has been West Virginia with the Mountaineers first initiating contact around Sept. 1 and continuing to build those connections on a daily basis since that point. The Big 12 Conference program is one of several programs that have already offered including Michigan State, Iowa State and Purdue.