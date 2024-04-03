West Virginia was already plenty familiar with former Jacksonville State offensive lineman Xavier Bausley when he entered his name into the transfer portal.

That’s because the Dunbar native was a prime target of the Mountaineers as a preferred walk-on option as a two-time second team all-state selection at South Charleston. Bausley made multiple visits during that time to Morgantown but was never able to earn that elusive scholarship offer from West Virginia.

“We recruited him really hard,” head coach Neal Brown said.

However, another with West Virginia ties in decorated offensive line coach Rick Trickett, who coached with the Mountaineers from 2001-06, saw the potential in Bausley. So, Trickett offered Bausley something that the Mountaineers weren’t a scholarship offer.

Bausley would then commit to the Gamecocks bypassing the preferred walk-on opportunity with the Mountaineers for the guaranteed option in Alabama.

“Rick Trickett really believed in him and offered him down there. Rick really does a great job that’s been well documented,” Brown said.

Bausley spent two years with the program and during that time completely transformed his body while making major strides on the field. After redshirting his first season, Bausley started 11 games at right tackle and was named to the Conference USA all-freshman team in the process.

“Xavier went to him and credit to him he changed his body. He looks really different now than he did finishing his junior year in high school,” Brown said.

And with three years of eligibility left, Bausley decided to see what was out there for him and enter his name into the transfer portal. That led to a long list of scholarship offers but one very familiar school immediately jumped into the mix in his home state West Virginia Mountaineers.

Bausley eventually trimmed his list of options down to West Virginia, Kentucky and Pittsburgh each offering opportunities to compete early on the field as well as being close to home. The Mountaineers wouldn’t miss this time as Bausley would commit to the Big 12 Conference program and accepted that long awaited scholarship option to close his career in the Mountain State.

Bausley arrived in January and has hit the ground running.

“Xavier has come in here and he’s gone to work,” Brown said.

West Virginia believes that Bausley will remain at the offensive tackle spot and is expected to be in the mix for snaps this fall. And as a redshirt sophomore there is potential for much more.

“He has a lot of length. He’s got to continue to get stronger,” Brown said. “He’s going to get a ton of reps and we feel like he’s going to have the opportunity to be a great player for us.”



