Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 08:22:00 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Holler talks WVU visit, top four and upcoming plans

Pcqjy1ixz8st2azrilpi
Holler plans to visit each of his top four schools prior to deciding.
Twitter
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Latrobe (Pa.) Greater Latrobe offensive lineman Trent Holler has a final group of four schools with one of those being West Virginia after a weekend stop to campus.

Holler, 6-foot-2, 290-pounds, has trimmed his list of close to 20 offers to West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Connecticut and East Carolina with each of those schools targeting him as a center outside of the Panthers who want the versatile lineman on the defensive side.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}