Latrobe (Pa.) Greater Latrobe offensive lineman Trent Holler has a final group of four schools with one of those being West Virginia after a weekend stop to campus.

Holler, 6-foot-2, 290-pounds, has trimmed his list of close to 20 offers to West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Connecticut and East Carolina with each of those schools targeting him as a center outside of the Panthers who want the versatile lineman on the defensive side.