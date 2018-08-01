OL Ivey has 'fell in love' with WVU after Showtime visit
Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenburg offensive tackle Jason Ivey had been waiting for his first trip to West Virginia but after arriving he didn’t realize all that the football program had in store for him.
Ivey, 6-foot-4, 270-pounds, was making his first stop at West Virginia for the Showtime Camp and the experience is one that he won’t be forgetting anytime soon.
That’s because while Morgantown is quite different from where he’s from it had a strong appeal to him from the moment he stepped on campus.
