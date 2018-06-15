Ticker
football

OL Keeler impressed with trip to West Virginia

Keeler was impressed with West Virginia.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy offensive tackle Matt Keeler has been busy hitting the road for camps this summer and one of his most recent stops was at West Virginia.

Keeler, 6-foot-7, 290-pounds, was quite literally the biggest prospect in attendance at the Mountaineers second one-day camp this June and stood out for that reason alone.

