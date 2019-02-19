OL Mayo has questions answered on visit to WVU
Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo came into his visit to West Virginia with zero expectations but left with a whole lot more.
Mayo, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, had known about the Mountaineers football program over the years and some of the players that have come from it but he didn’t have an understanding about the coaches.
Now he does.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news