{{ timeAgo('2020-05-24 03:04:00 -0500') }} football

OL Mbow learning more about West Virginia football

Mbow has been in contact with the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Wauwatosa (Wi.) offensive tackle Marcus Mbow received an offer from West Virginia around a month ago but has already learned quite a bit about the program in that time.

Mbow, 6-foot-5, 310-pounds, had only been speaking with Mountaineers offensive line coach Matt Moore a few days prior to receiving a scholarship offer but now he’s had time to develop a connection with the assistant.

