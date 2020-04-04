Gilbert (Az.) Casteel High School offensive lineman Jaxon McBride was one of the last visitors to make it to West Virginia prior to the mandated NCAA dead period but he doesn’t plan for it to be his last.

McBride, 6-foot-6, 285-pounds, was able to get a look at the campus as well as get to know some of the Mountaineers coaching staff during the course of the trip.

The experience is one that definitely was eye-opening for McBride.