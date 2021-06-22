OL Pruitt impresses in West Virginia camp stop
Detroit (Mi.) Cass Tech offensive lineman Jackson Pruitt has been busy this summer traveling all over to perform in front of college coaching staffs at camp stops.
The next on the list was West Virginia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news