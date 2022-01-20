OL Ramsey has impressive junior day stop at West Virginia
Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic 2023 offensive lineman Austin Ramsey already held an offer from West Virginia but his junior day stop on campus was an eye-opener.
That’s because it allowed him to get a complete picture of what the program had to offer him as both a player and person.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news