Summer is over but that means West Virginia football is back in the air.

This year’s edition of the Mountaineers has been selected No. 20 in the pre-season coaches poll and will look to rebound from a disappointing finish a season ago. Head coach Dana Holgorsen’s team closed the year losing its last three games to finish the season 7-6.

But the program received some good news when a wave of draft eligible upperclassmen all elected to return for their final year in Morgantown including senior quarterback Will Grier who was injured during that three game losing streak in 2017.

That experience at many spots on the roster could be what proves to be the biggest difference between last year’s team and this one.

“We’ve got a lot of older, mature players. Just from an overall maturity point of view, I think this team is light years ahead of many of the teams I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Holgorsen said.

That experience is key when it comes to managing success and expectations.

“We have a dozen or so old guys that I feel really good about, and they’ll have a very strong presence, and they are going to make sure this team does what they need to do,” he added.

That maturity level also spills over to the coaching staff considering the continuity of the group as well as the comfort level with Holgorsen and his assistants now entering their second year in their roles.

That goes for offensive coordinator Jake Spavital also as he will be tasked for cleaning up some of the issues for the unit that plagued them a season ago such as a general lack of efficiency.

“Year two is always better and this will be better than what we saw last year,” Holgorsen said.

The ease into fall camp is not as rocky of a transition as it used to be in large part because coaches are now permitted to work with players in the month of June. So many of the things that were dedicated during the first couple days of camp are now taken care of well before hand.

Still the first couple practices serve as basically an extension of the summer workouts.

“Now we’re not really teaching them a whole lot of what to do. It’s more about their technique and seeing if they can handle the competition,” he said.

As far as goals, Holgorsen said that the biggest thing he wants to see coming out of the practices leading up to the season opener against Tennessee is health for his team and continuity. The NCAA has scaled back some on practices but that hasn’t hindered what the program can accomplish.

While they did take away from the total number of practices, college programs now have morning walk-throughs as well as what they were able to do in the summer. But now the switch over to padded practices will give the coaches a look at something they haven’t been able to see since the spring.

One other change for this current season is the introduction of the new rules governing redshirts, which affords a player the chance to play in as many as four games and retain a year of eligibility. That opens the doors for younger players on the roster to be essentially “called up,” at any stage of the season.

It also gives college coaches some incentive to keep those players working with the scout team motivated at all points of the year.

“It’s just good all the way around,” Holgorsen added.

On the injury front, Holgorsen said that the team is healthy heading into fall camp with only senior linebacker Quondarius Qualls and redshirt sophomore linebacker Brendan Ferns absent from camp. Those two suffered ACL injuries in the spring and are expected to miss a bulk of the season.

Still with the new rules in place, they could theoretically come back and play in as many as four games without losing a year of eligibility. That’s something Holgorsen indeed plans to do.

Outside of the obvious selections, Holgorsen tiptoed around the topic of a depth chart and said that he wouldn’t worry about one until a week before the Tennessee game.