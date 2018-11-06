They’re numbers that haven’t described this group to date considering they entered the game No. 1 in the Big 12 in scoring defense holding teams under 20-points per game.

The 41 points and 528 yards allowed would certainly attest to that. The Mountaineers also allowed 28 first downs and Texas converted 6-11 on third down.

The West Virginia defense didn’t have the best day at the office against Texas.

Making matters even more frustrating was the fact that Texas didn’t necessarily do anything that surprised Gibson or his defense they just executed.



“They manhandled us up front and they exposed our linebackers a little bit and our secondary didn’t pay well,” Gibson said. “I thought they all played really bad.”

How bad? Gibson even said in his post-game that going for two was the best thing that could have happened. Not comments you typical expect.

It wasn’t all bad though.

Because what the Mountaineers didn’t make up for with the overall effort, the group did their part in the final line by making several key stops in the red zone to limit the Longhorns from putting more points on the scoreboard. A trio of stops that would eventually prove pivotal to the final results of the game.

That’s because without those stops, West Virginia wouldn’t have had a chance score a late touchdown and then cement the win by going for a now legendary two-point conversion attempt.

The first came on the opening drive of the second half as Texas was leading 28-27 and after the kickoff drove 11 plays and 70-yards to sit at the Mountaineers five yard-line. But on third down, the defense rose up and forced a stop putting the Longhorns in a fourth and one situation.

Tom Herman rolled the dice and decided to use the 12th play of the drive to go for it sending quarterback Sam Ehlinger off the left side of the line on a designed keep. At first the ball was spotted for a first down, but after a review the quarterback appeared to not only be short but also lose his helmet prior to the line to gain and the call was overturned giving West Virginia the football back with no points on the board.

“We just played downhill and fast,” redshirt junior David Long said.

While the Mountaineers wouldn’t be able to take advantage of the stop on the scoreboard, they were able to advance the ball to the 36-yard line before punting it back to the Longhorns.

The second stop moved the ball down to the West Virginia one-yard line but again the defense responded by pushing Ehlinger back for a loss of four on second and goal. Then an incomplete pass would result in a Texas field goal to push their lead out to 31-27 in the third quarter.

Two drives deep into West Virginia territory but only three points to show for it.

The last of the stops was perhaps the most important as Texas had all of the momentum and was driving for a potential knockout punch leading 31-27 and on a day where the Mountaineers allowed four previous touchdowns the defense again was ready for the challenge in the moment.

Texas traveled 59 yards in 8 plays, most of it on the ground, but they needed 60 as the offense stalled at the Mountaineers 21-yard line. The gamble not paying off earlier in the game on fourth down likely swayed the decision making of Herman and he instead elected to take the touchdown lead.

That decision would be the break that West Virginia would need to mount a pair of 75-yard drives to first tie the game and then ultimately win it with 16 seconds remaining.

On a day with a lot of bad when it comes to the defense, there was certainly some good especially when it mattered in critical downs and distances in the red zone.

“Ultimately those two stops contributed to the end of the game. Primarily that field goal holding them to field goals that is a huge deal for us,” lineman Reese Donahue said. “It’s disappointing to get there but once they get there if you hold them to a field goal that’s pretty good.”

West Virginia will certainly take it.