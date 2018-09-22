SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





It’s been a tale of two slightly different football careers for West Virginia redshirt sophomore guard Josh Sills.

Last season, Sills burst onto scene and established himself as a solid guard on West Virginia’s offensive line last season, racking up a team-leading 13 knockdown blocks while appearing in all 13 games, starting 10 of them.

But what you may not know about the Sarahsville, Ohio native is he was a crucial part of the special teams unit at Meadowbrook High School, handling the punt, kickoff, extra point and field goal duties.

At Meadowbrook, Sills averaged 41.9 yards per punt, connected on 2-of-2 field goal attempts with a long of 43 yards, kicked 18 touchbacks on kickoffs and set the school season extra point record with 27 as well as the career mark with 69 made extra points.

“I handled all the kicking,” Sills said.

It’s not often you see a lineman play a role on any special teams unit other than to block up front, but Sills didn’t think too much of it, mostly because he had punted since he was in third grade.

However, Sills’ presence while lining up to kick the ball did cause some to take a double take.

“To me it was normal, but you lineup for kickoff in a game and you have an official kinda walk up to you, kind of look at you and takes a double glance and he’s like, ‘you’re the biggest kicker I ever saw,’” Sills said.

Fast forward three years later and Sills is no longer tasked with kicking duties although he has put on a kicking display once or twice to his teammates, but for the most part, it’s just something he does for fun off the field.

“I think I surprised a few people,” Sills said. “I go home sometimes and punt and stuff like that just to have fun.”

Sills’ development as a starting guard began during the season-opener last season against Virginia Tech, a game in which he didn’t crack the starting lineup, but saw action on 62 snaps.

“Virginia Tech was crazy. That was the first game I played in. Going into it, I knew that I had a chance to rotate in and maybe get some playing time, but it wasn’t set in stone that I was going to play,” Sills said.

“My first few plays was a little nerve racking, but once I got hit, I kinda settled in.”

What also helped Sills adapt during the game and throughout last season was the leadership up front in teammates Yodny Cajuste, Colton McKivitz, Kyle Bosch as well as Grant Lingafelter.

The unit reminded Sills that he didn’t have time to realize the large capacity crowd there at FedEx Field watching down upon both teams’ every move and to get back to just playing football.

These leaders up front also assisted Sills in improving his fundamentals, technique and strength.

“I had all those guys around me to kinda bring me up and help me with all of that,” Sills said. “Grant helped me a lot. He always texted me about doing this or doing that extra just to try and get me better and help me with my fundamentals and stuff.”

Now after making 10 starts split evenly between the left and right guard spots, Sills, who has started both games this year at left guard, is handling more responsibility on the offensive line, which struggled with inconsistent play a year ago.

With that comes a unique role where Sills serves as a leader to some of the underclassmen while still looking up to those who’ve helped him get to where he is now.

“I look up to Colton and Yodny,” he said. “They are two of the best tackles in the country. So you have two people like that around you, it’s very easy to look up to them and you have the Brown brothers, they still ask both of them questions, but sometimes they’ll come to me, but I look up to Colton and Yodny more. I think everyone looks up to them more.”

Sills and the offensive line have a newfound bond and selfless attitude between them both on and off the field and so far it has helped the unit improve early on in the season, paving the way for 407 total rushing yards and 5.6 yards per carry.

For Sills, he’s not likely going to be called upon to relive his days as a kicker, but would if it meant helping the team any way he could.

“We all mesh together and we know what each other’s thinking, we know how each other feels and whatever call someone goes with, we go with that,” Sills said. “It’s more of just about helping the team and wherever I can play, I’ll play, however I’ll help the team, I’ll help them.”