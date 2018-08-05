SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

With West Virginia's fall camp set to open to the media this evening, WVSports.com takes a look at the initial depth chart heading into the practices and offers a sentence on each player. Note that this is not a projected depth chart, simply the one released by West Virginia inside the media guide. So let's get started.

Grier returns as the starter.

QB: 7 Will Grier, r-Sr.— As the pre-season Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a legitimate contender for the Heisman Trophy, Grier is the unquestioned leader of the West Virginia offense and will look to build off an impressive junior season which was cut short by injury. 17 Jack Allison, r-So. – Allison redshirted last season after transferring from Miami but now the strong-armed quarterback will be in the mix for the backup role after spending a year in the system. 10 Trey Lowe, Fr. – Lowe enrolled in the spring and showcased many of the qualities that the Mountaineers saw in him as a recruit with a live arm and an understanding of the scheme.

Pettaway enters his junior year.

RB: 4 Kennedy McKoy, Jr. – McKoy flashed when given an expanded role a season ago and the versatile back, who’s as skilled as a pass catcher as he is carrying the ball, will open camp atop the totem pole. 32 Martell Pettaway, Jr. – More of the thunder to the lighting over the other two, the Detroit native plays a physical brand of football but also has surprising versatility in the passing game. 20 Alec Sinkfield, r-Fr. – A classic one-cut and go type that has speed in the open field, Sinkfield challenged for playing time as a true freshman but coaches elected to hold off.

Thimons has transitioned from linebacker.

FB: 42 Logan Thimons, r-So. – A former linebacker, Thimons now makes his hay blocking them as an athletic option that will most likely serve as a path clearer in the offensive scheme. 41 Elijah Drummond, r-So. – Drummond has spent his time in the program and the physical in-state fullback was born to play the position with a sense of toughness.

Wesco is a breakout candidate in 2018.

TE: 88 Trevon Wesco, r-Sr. – Has served as primarily a blocker during his first two years on campus but a commitment to the position as well as Wesco is the best shape of his career could mean more opportunities for the former Musselman product. 84 Jovani Haskins, r-So. – Haskins transferred from Miami and the athletic tight end brings a different element with his ability to run and stretch the field at the position.

Sills finished tied for the national lead in touchdown catches last season.

WR: 13 David Sills, Sr. – In his first full-year as a wide receiver the former quarterback led the nation in touchdowns with 18 and finished as a Biletnikoff finalist and now has another year under his belt. 8 Marcus Simms, Jr. – A deep threat that has the speed to stretch any defense in the mold of Shelton Gibson, Simms will look to play his part vertically while attempting to expand his game in other areas. 12 Gary Jennings, Sr. – The big-bodied wide receiver can move around the formation and led the program in catches and yards last season and now will look to find the end zone more regularly. 19 Druw Bowen, r-So. – A big walk-on wide receiver that has received praise from the coaching staff for not only his work ethic but abilities on the field. 16 William Crest, r-Sr. – Crest has bounced around from position to position during his time at West Virginia but this will be his last opportunity to put his skills to use at inside wide receiver. 1 T.J. Simmons, r-So. – The Alabama transfer received high praise during his redshirt season as well as the spring and is a versatile receive that is set to make an impact from day one. 82 Dominique Maiden, Sr. – The largest wide receiver on the roster, the senior will have every opportunity to make his way up the depth chart especially in the red zone.

Hardy will be challenging for a starting spot.

OL: 55 Yodny Cajuste, r-Sr. – The former basketball player is the most athletic offensive lineman that West Virginia has and returns as the anchor to the unit after bypassing the opportunity to go pro a year early. 72 Kelby Wickline, r-Jr. – Son of a coach, the second year player can move around to play any of the spots on the offensive line and is an athletic, intelligent option. 73 Josh Sills, r-So. – Sills handled himself well after cracking the starting lineup for nine games as a freshman and with another year to get stronger he could be primed for a breakout campaign. 76 Chase Behrndt, r-So. – After switching back and forth between defense and offense, the Missouri product has found a home on the offensive line and is a strong interior option that is developing. 78 Jacob Buccigrossi, r-So. – Buccigrossi is now back from an ACL injury that cost him last season and ran with the first team during camp as an athletic center that will compete for the starting role. 79 Matt Jones, r-Jr. – After an up and down first season as the starting center, Jones enters camp in a battle for the job and he must find consistency in order to reclaim his post. 65 Isaiah Hardy, Sr. – Hardy is a massive offensive lineman that was thrust into action last season and now will look to progress and hold down one of the guard spots this fall. 62 Zach Davis, r-So. – The former walk-on prospect has fared well enough that he has positioned himself for a possible role this fall as a depth piece. 53 Colton McKivitz, r-Jr. – Now in his third year, McKivitz is at home at his more natural position of right tackle and the former basketball player is an athletic lineman with good feet. 70 Tyler Thurmond, r-Fr. – Thurmond redshirted last season and now is in line to serve as some valuable depth behind the starters at the positions.

Rose will look to put together a strong 2018 on the defensive line.

DL: 5 Ezekiel Rose, Sr. – An explosive edge rusher with a non-stop motor, Rose added more weight to his frame this offseason and will be counted on to be a leader on the field and off for the Mountaineers. 12 Jabril Robinson, r-Sr. – West Virginia needed help up front and the Clemson graduate transfer steps in to help address that as an experienced, strong option that likely could have started most places outside of the loaded Tigers defensive front. 56 Darius Stills, So. – Stills pushed for the starting role in the off-season and put together a strong spring as an athletic nose guard that is from a much different mold than in the past at that spot. 40 Kenny Bigelow, r-Sr. – Bigelow is the first guy off the bus as an imposing defensive lineman that has the size to help the program up front and the experience as a graduate transfer to do it immediately. 46 Reese Donahue, Jr. – Now bigger and stronger, Donahue has been a consistent presence on the defensive line for the past two seasons and that strength should help him handle his role more effectively as a presence off the edge. 13 Jeffery Pooler, r-So. – Pooler put together the best spring of his career and the versatile lineman could end up helping at several spots this fall as an important developing player.

Benton is an athletic linebacker.

LB: 18 Charlie Benton, r-So. – Benton is a former safety that brings serious athleticism to the linebacker spot with a combination of size and speed that should transition well at the college level. 34 Shea Campbell, r-Jr. – Campbell moved up the depth chart with a strong spring and while that play will need to continue in the fall, there are chances for him to remain a part of the picture. 10 Dylan Tonkery, r-So. – Saw plenty of action as a redshirt freshman and will now move into the middle of the defense which should be more of a match for his skill set. 31 Zach Sandwisch, r-So. – Sandwisch enters his third year with the program looking to make an impact and live up to the expectations he set as a standout high school linebacker. 11 David Long, Jr., r-Jr. – The most explosive linebacker on the roster with a knack for finding the ball, Long is the one sure thing at a position where question marks are abound. 45 Adam Hensley, Jr. – Long, rangy linebacker prospect that could fill multiple roles after seeing action on special teams a season ago.

Askew-Henry will slide over to the SPUR spot.

S: 6 Dravon Askew-Henry, r-Sr. – Askew-Henry has played all three of the safety spots during his career and after an up and down season, he is expected to regain his form as one of the best in the back throughout the entire Big 12 Conference at his new position SPUR. 26 Deamonte Lindsay, r-Jr. – Lindsay has moved around during his career but his size makes him an intriguing fit at the SPUR spot as long as he can be consistent enough to see the field. 3 Toyous Avery, Jr., r-Sr. – Battled injuries last season, but Avery is primed for a strong finish to his career as an athletic safety that can fill the role at bandit. 9 JoVanni Stewart, Jr. – While not the biggest, the Texas native has stood out for being in the right spot consistently and also brings a physical element to the game from the safety spot. 2 Kenny Robinson, So. – One of the breakout candidates last season, Robinson is equipped with great size as well as ball skills and will be patrolling the backend of the defense for the Mountaineers. 4 Josh Norwood, Jr. – Norwood isn’t the biggest player on the field, but plays like it at times with a fearlessness to come up and make a hit as well as tackle, a real breakout candidate.

Bailey returns with experience at cornerback.

CB: 24 Hakeem Bailey, r-Jr. – Bailey broke out last spring but his play took a step backwards once the lights came on, now a year removed he has put himself in position to be a starter this fall as the most experienced option at cornerback as well as somebody that is skilled in coverage. 22 Jake Long, r-So. – Long tested out as an elite athlete last year but has been developing in the program and should be given his biggest chance to see the field this fall as a rangy option that can run. 1 Derrek Pitts, So. – One of the top recruits last year, moved from the safety spot and his length as well as his versatility could make him a real threat to win one of the starting jobs this coming fall. 28 Keith Washington, r-Jr. – Excels in man-to-man coverage, the former Michigan signee participated in spring drills and will have every opportunity to win one of the jobs.

Simcox is competing for a job on special teams.

ST: 30 Evan Staley, r-So. – Staley handled both kickoff and field goal duties at times last season and proved himself a strong legged, accurate option that is in line to open the season as the primary kicker. 48 Skyler Simcox, r-Jr. – The Western Kentucky transfer was 16/22 on field goal attempts before transferring and gives the program competition at that spot as a kicker that could handle either role. 15 Billy Kinney, r-Sr. – Kinney has served as the starting punter for the last two years and while he will need more consistency the program has had success with him at the helm. 43 Luke Hogan, r-So. – Hogan will serve as the backup punter and help provide competition. 64 Rex Sunahara, r-Jr. – Has served as the backup at long snapper and now will be given the first crack to take the job with Nick Meadows no longer with the program. 51 Kyle Poland, r-So. – As for a challenger for Sunahara, Poland will be the first man up.