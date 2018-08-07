One WVU position catching attention of teammates in camp
It’s early into fall camp and as a byproduct it’s often heard to get a read on the things that are unfolding.
Pads have just started coming on and viewings of the on goings on the practice field are limited. So you go to the next best thing by asking those directly involved with the process.
And one thing seems to be standing out amongst those on the offensive side of the ball.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news