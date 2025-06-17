Opportunity, relationships key in WVU commitment for 2026 CB Emari Peterson

Peterson, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, was able to see opportunity as a defensive back and the coaching staff let him know that there was a pathway for him to see the field early in his career.

Orlando (Fla.) Evans 2026 cornerback Emari Peterson came into his weekend official visit to West Virginia thinking that a positive experience could lead to a commitment.

“West Virginia is a great place to develop as a defensive back. It’s a great place to come in and play early,” he said. “They are senior-heavy at my position.”

Peterson let the coaching staff know of his decision at the end of his visit and both parties were ecstatic about his decision to join the Mountaineers football program.

“I’m very excited and blessed to go to a school like West Virginia,” he said.

Cornerbacks coach Rod West served as the lead recruiter for Peterson and was able to show him all of the things that he had planned for him in the defensive scheme and how he could fit into it all.

“They like the fact that I’m a ball player,” he said.

Peterson was hosted by another Floridian in defensive lineman Nate Gabriel and he was impressed with the time he was able to spend around the players as well as the environment on campus.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is now excited to have his recruitment behind him and plans to enroll at West Virginia in January in order to start his college career.

“I love the love I’m getting from the fans already and I can’t wait to get there and give it all I got,” he said. “I’m ready to work.”