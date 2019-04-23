Options still on the table for Konate as he navigates draft process
Sagaba Konate has declared for the NBA Draft and plans to sign with an agent.
That’s it right? His college career is now over?
“Every kid who plays basketball growing up has a dream of playing in the NBA,” coach Bob Huggins said. “We wish Sags nothing but the best as he chases that dream.”
Case closed?
