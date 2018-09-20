Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs offensive tackle Joacheim Price has come a long way on the football field in a short period of time.

At 6-foot-8, 315-pounds, Price had been a basketball player for much of his life until this past season when thanks to the encouragement of those around him he elected to try his hand on the gridiron. So far the move has worked out well collecting scholarships from a number of schools.

But with the process winding down for the Rivals.com three-star he’s cut that group to a top four.