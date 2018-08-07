Hakeem Bailey exited last season understanding that he would be the most seasoned returning member of the West Virginia cornerback room but even so there were still questions.

But sometimes help comes from where you’d least expect it and that was certainly the case for Bailey.

While the redshirt junior expected to hear from defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and position coach Doug Belk about raising his level of play to become a leader for a young cornerback group, he was surprised by another person that inserted himself into the discussion.