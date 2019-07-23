This fall will bring forth some rule changes in the realm of college football.

That means familiarizing yourself with what those are before you turn on the West Virginia season opener against James Madison Aug. 31.

One of those will come in the realm of overtime games where the goal was to make things safer for the student athlete after a seven overtime game last season between Texas A&M and LSU brought the issue to the attention of the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel. That game, a 74-72 Aggies win over the Tigers, spanned 4 hours and 53 minutes and 197 combined plays.

That total does not include penalties or the eight two-point conversions between the two teams.

Under the changes, the first four overtimes will be played exactly the same as they have been in the past but in the instance of a fifth period, teams will immediately go for a two-point try. If the team succeeds, the other team will be given an alternating opportunity and if that too is successful the game will continue forward until one team emerges as the winner.

In the absence of media timeouts, players also will be given mandatory breaks after the second and fourth overtime periods if the game extends that far.

“These changes were made to protect student-athletes, that too many plays are being involved and we want to make sure their safety is taken care of in that game,” said Greg Burks, director of officiating.

The Mountaineers haven’t played an overtime football game since a 33-26 loss to Oklahoma State in October of 2015, meaning that it has been almost three seasons since the last instance.

Another change will come in the form of the targeting rule and its application. The Mountaineers had several players ejected for targeting in 2018 such as Josh Norwood against Texas Tech and Kenny Robinson in the bowl game against Syracuse. In the past, a call would stand if there wasn’t anything to demonstrate that all elements of targeting were present but now in the replay booth all elements must be there or the call on the field will be overturned.

While a small distinction because the penalty results in a disqualification every one of the plays will be reviewed and if all elements are not there the infraction will be overturned.

The two groups of targeting are known as 9-1-3 or using the crown of the helmet to deliver a blow and 9-1-4 or better known as hitting a defenseless player above the shoulders with any part of your body. The biggest change in the rulebook for this year is that officials are looking for plays when a player is attacking another player. That distinction means that in review without the attacking element a player will not be ejected if he is not initiating the contact but there is helmet-to-helmet contact.

If a player receives three targeting fouls during the course of the season they will be out for the remainder of the game and also receive an automatic one-game suspension. But that should be rare in nature.

Two other items that were concerns came with illegal wedge formations and blind side blocks. While the three-man wedge had already been deemed illegal, teams are now not permitted to have a two-man wedge on kickoffs. That is essentially two players aligned shoulder-to-shoulder within two yards, or six-feet, of each other because statistics detail most injuries occur trying to blow that up.

The flag will come based on the alignment not whether there is contact or not on each play.

It’s important to note that the formation is not illegal in the instance of an onside kick, when the kick results in a touchback, a free kick out-of-bounds or a fair catch.

The blind-side block is defined as an open-field block against an opponent that is initiated outside of vision, usually occurring on turnovers or pursuit plays. Now, players can blind side block but it cannot be delivered with forcible contact or essentially with a shoulder or torso to eliminate some of the violent de-cleating hits of the past in those situations.

Now, players will need to block by either push or brush instead or if the action has the elements of targeting it could additionally be flagged for that as well.

“There has been a little push back from some folks who say that's not football. The reality is, we want to make sure that these kids are going to be able to play next week and we're trying to eliminate any of those plays that might prevent that,” Burks said.

An addendum to the rule on blocking below the waist now says that defensive teams cannot execute that block when it’s not from the front so the player being blocked can defend himself.

The final change will come with officiating assignments between conferences as the replay officials will be assigned with the field officials in order to make it more effective in working together. In the past, on-field officials would be from the visiting team’s conference while the home team officials would handle replay.