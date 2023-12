Two of the assistant coaches on the West Virginia staff have been recognized by the American Football Coaches Association.

Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and tight ends coach Blaine Stewart were selected for the 2024 AFCA 35 under 35 class. Both assistants joined the Mountaineers staff full-time last season and had previous ties to the program.

Marshall served as a graduate assistant before taking a full-time role at VMI, while Stewart worked with the Steelers but is the son of former coach Bill Stewart.

West Virginia finished the 2023 regular season campaign 8-4 and will play North Carolina to close things out in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.