Carr, 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, picked the Mountaineers after taking his first official visit to campus over the weekend bypassing offers from Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Kentucky, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Syracuse and several others.

West Virginia has added more help getting after the quarterback after securing a commitment from St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet pass rusher Lanell Carr following a visit to Morgantown.

West Virginia isn’t a new face to the recruitment of Carr after extending a scholarship offer in mid-February but this was the first experience for the pass rusher to check out the Big 12 Conference program in-person.



That was enough for him to close the book on the process.

"I committed," he informed WVSports.com. "It just felt like home."

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was making his second visit of the week after making an unofficial stop at Kansas State and it appeared to be a battle between the Big 12 Conference teams. The Wildcats came into the trip to Morgantown believed to be the leader but ultimately the lure of playing for the Mountaineers and head coach Neal Brown was the difference maker.

Carr is slotted to play either defensive end or the hybrid BANDIT outside linebacker in the West Virginia defense and he’s coming off a season where he recorded five sacks a season ago.

Defensive line coach Jordan Lesley served as the lead recruiter for Carr, along with offensive recruiting coordinator Scott Gasper who had developed a relationship with him during his time at Indiana.

“They’ve told me they like how I pass rush and they need guys like me up there,” he said

Carr is the sixth commitment for West Virginia in the 2020 class and is the third prospect that can be used as a pass rusher in the various spots in the Mountaineers scheme.

WVSports.com will have more with Carr in the near future.