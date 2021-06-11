Pass rusher Durojaiye enjoys West Virginia unofficial stop
Middletown (Del.) defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye has been in regular communication with the West Virginia coaching staff since receiving an offer and was able to see it all for himself on an unofficial visit.
Durojaiye, 6-foot-3, 252-pounds, made the decision to take a mid-week unofficial visit to Morgantown in order to see what all the program had to offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news