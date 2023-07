West Virginia's Jose Perez has made it known that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Perez didn't play last season after the NCAA refused to issue him a waiver.

Perez began his career at Gardner-Webb and spent two productive seasons there before transferring to Marquette. He only played 10 games for the Golden Eagles before transferring yet again to Manhattan where he had a standout 2021 averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.