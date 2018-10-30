Persistence, hard-work define WVU LB Campbell in quest
The story of Shea Campbell is one of persistence.
The Morgantown native just did what he always does. He kept working.
The redshirt junior was one of the standouts of the spring with his play elevating him from walk-on to scholarship athlete while drawing praise from the coaches.
