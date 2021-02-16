The 2020 West Virginia football season is over with the Mountaineers finishing 6-4 with a Liberty Bowl win over Army.

With the help of PFF, we look back at the players that made the biggest jumps in their level of play from the 2019 campaign to 2020. This list does not include transfers or true freshmen that didn't suit up the previous season.

And in order to meet this criteria, players had to play a majority of the snaps.