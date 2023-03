The 2022 West Virginia football season is over with spring football on the horizon we're looking at the 2023 roster.

With the help of PFF, we look back at the players that made the biggest jumps in their level of play from the 2021 campaign to 2022. This list does not include transfers or true freshmen that didn't suit up the previous season.

And in order to meet this criteria, players had to play a majority of the snaps.