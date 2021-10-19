 WVSports - PFF: Grades from the regular season's halfway point
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF: Grades from the regular season's halfway point

Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
@JaredSerre

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during the first half of the 2021 season.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

OFFENSE:

Offense
Player Games Position Grade

Garrett Greene

5

QB

76.1

Isaiah Esdale

6

WR

74.8

Will Crowder

1

QB

73.3

Winston Wright Jr.

6

WR

72.8

Preston Fox

1

WR

72.4

Sam Brown

1

WR

71.4

Tyler Connolly

1

OG

69.9

Leddie Brown

6

HB

69.1

Doug Nester

6

OG

68.9

Jarret Doege

6

QB

68.9

Sean Ryan

6

WR

66.4

Justin Johnson Jr.

5

HB

65.2

Kaden Prather

3

WR

64.3

Sam James

6

WR

64.2

TJ Banks

6

TE

64.0

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

6

WR

63.5

A'Varius Sparrow

2

HB

63.2

Wyatt Milum

5

OT

63.0

Markquan Rucker

1

HB

62.9

Charles Finley

1

TE

62.7

John Hughes

1

OL

62.4

Zach Frazier

6

C

61.6

James Gmiter

6

OG

61.5

Treylan Davis

1

TE

60.8

Jordan White

3

OG

60.5

CJ Cole

1

WR

60.5

Nick Maher

1

WR

60.0

Victor Wikstrom

1

TE

59.7

Tomas Rimac

1

OG

59.7

Nick Malone

1

OG

59.3

Mike O'Laughlin

4

TE

59.2

Donavan Beaver

1

OG

59.0

Shawn See

1

OT

57.6

Ja'Quay Hubbard

2

OT

57.6

Graeson Malashevich

2

WR

56.2

Noah Drummong

1

OG

56.2

Brandon Yates

6

OT

55.7

Parker Moorer

6

OT

55.3

Reese Smith

6

WR

52.9

Chris Mayo

1

OG

51.4

Tony Mathis Jr.

3

HB

48.8

West Virginia's offense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Position Group Overall Grade Best Game Worst Game

Passing Offense

64.95

Texas Tech, 86.9

Virginia Tech, 33.4

Receivers/Pass Routes

66.4

LIU, 77.3

Oklahoma, 56.4
Overall grade determined by taking the average from all six games.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Position Group Overall Grade Best Game Worst Game

Rushing Offense

67.63

LIU, 76.5

Maryland, 60.4
Overall grade determined by taking the average from all six games.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Position Group Overall Grade Best Game Worst Game

Pass Blocking

61.46

LIU, 71.4

Virginia Tech, 49.4

Run Blocking

63.0

Texas Tech, 74.8

LIU, 54.3
Overall grade determined by taking the average from all six games.

DEFENSE:

Defense
Player Games Position Grade

Darel Middleton

3

DL

84.8

Kerry Martin Jr.

2

S

81.2

Caden Biser

1

LB

81.0

Brayden Dudley

1

DE

80.6

Taurus Simmons

3

Edge

79.6

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

2

CB

76.9

Jordan Jefferson

6

DL

75.9

Jackie Matthews

6

CB

74.1

Akheem Mesidor

6

DL

70.4

Daryl Porter Jr.

6

CB

70.2

Cam Rice

1

DL

69.8

Lanell Carr

4

DE

69.6

Eddie Watkins Jr.

1

Bandit

67.6

Scottie Young

5

Spear

66.6

Taijh Alston

6

DE

66.1

Dante Stills

6

DL

65.7

Davis Mallinger

2

DB

65.3

Edward Vesterinen

2

DL

64.5

Charles Woods

2

Spear

64.5

Jared Bartlett

6

Bandit

63.9

Josh Chandler-Semedo

6

LB

63.8

Aubrey Burks

2

DB

63.6

Malachi Ruffin

2

CB

62.9

Hammond Russell IV

1

DL

62.7

Sean Martin

6

DE

61.3

Lance Dixon

6

LB

61.0

Avery Wilcox

1

S

60.4

Alonzo Addae

6

S

58.7

Sean Mahone

6

S

58.1

Saint McLeod

2

S

57.8

Jalen Thornton

5

DL

55.1

Deshawn Stevens

3

LB

53.3

Exree Loe

6

LB

52.9

Nicktroy Fortune

6

CB

51.5

Caleb Coleman

1

S

51.4

VanDarius Cowan

6

Bandit

49.2

Derek Ambrosino

1

Bandit

43.9

Devell Washington

1

LB

36.9
Note: With Charles Woods switching his jersey number to No. 23, there has been some confusion on PFF's end between Woods and Ja'Corey Hammett. We have removed the stats attributed to Hammett from this list, as at least one games worth should be attributed to Woods.

West Virginia's defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Position Group Overall Grade Best Game Worst Game

Coverage

59.95

LIU, 73

Baylor, 51.8
Overall grade determined by taking the average from all six games.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Position Group Overall Grade Best Game Worst Game

Run Defense

71.9

LIU, 90.5

Baylor, 52.1
Overall grade determined by taking the average from all six games.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Position Group Overall Grade Best Game Worst Game

Pass Rush

65.03

Virginia Tech, 75.6

Maryland, 57.3

Run Defense

71.9

LIU, 90.5

Baylor, 52.1
Overall grade determined by taking the average from all six games.

----------

