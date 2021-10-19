PFF: Grades from the regular season's halfway point
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.
In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during the first half of the 2021 season.
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.
OFFENSE:
|Player
|Games
|Position
|Grade
|
Garrett Greene
|
5
|
QB
|
76.1
|
Isaiah Esdale
|
6
|
WR
|
74.8
|
Will Crowder
|
1
|
QB
|
73.3
|
Winston Wright Jr.
|
6
|
WR
|
72.8
|
Preston Fox
|
1
|
WR
|
72.4
|
Sam Brown
|
1
|
WR
|
71.4
|
Tyler Connolly
|
1
|
OG
|
69.9
|
Leddie Brown
|
6
|
HB
|
69.1
|
Doug Nester
|
6
|
OG
|
68.9
|
Jarret Doege
|
6
|
QB
|
68.9
|
Sean Ryan
|
6
|
WR
|
66.4
|
Justin Johnson Jr.
|
5
|
HB
|
65.2
|
Kaden Prather
|
3
|
WR
|
64.3
|
Sam James
|
6
|
WR
|
64.2
|
TJ Banks
|
6
|
TE
|
64.0
|
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|
6
|
WR
|
63.5
|
A'Varius Sparrow
|
2
|
HB
|
63.2
|
Wyatt Milum
|
5
|
OT
|
63.0
|
Markquan Rucker
|
1
|
HB
|
62.9
|
Charles Finley
|
1
|
TE
|
62.7
|
John Hughes
|
1
|
OL
|
62.4
|
Zach Frazier
|
6
|
C
|
61.6
|
James Gmiter
|
6
|
OG
|
61.5
|
Treylan Davis
|
1
|
TE
|
60.8
|
Jordan White
|
3
|
OG
|
60.5
|
CJ Cole
|
1
|
WR
|
60.5
|
Nick Maher
|
1
|
WR
|
60.0
|
Victor Wikstrom
|
1
|
TE
|
59.7
|
Tomas Rimac
|
1
|
OG
|
59.7
|
Nick Malone
|
1
|
OG
|
59.3
|
Mike O'Laughlin
|
4
|
TE
|
59.2
|
Donavan Beaver
|
1
|
OG
|
59.0
|
Shawn See
|
1
|
OT
|
57.6
|
Ja'Quay Hubbard
|
2
|
OT
|
57.6
|
Graeson Malashevich
|
2
|
WR
|
56.2
|
Noah Drummong
|
1
|
OG
|
56.2
|
Brandon Yates
|
6
|
OT
|
55.7
|
Parker Moorer
|
6
|
OT
|
55.3
|
Reese Smith
|
6
|
WR
|
52.9
|
Chris Mayo
|
1
|
OG
|
51.4
|
Tony Mathis Jr.
|
3
|
HB
|
48.8
West Virginia's offense
|Position Group
|Overall Grade
|Best Game
|Worst Game
|
Passing Offense
|
64.95
|
Texas Tech, 86.9
|
Virginia Tech, 33.4
|
Receivers/Pass Routes
|
66.4
|
LIU, 77.3
|
Oklahoma, 56.4
|Position Group
|Overall Grade
|Best Game
|Worst Game
|
Rushing Offense
|
67.63
|
LIU, 76.5
|
Maryland, 60.4
|Position Group
|Overall Grade
|Best Game
|Worst Game
|
Pass Blocking
|
61.46
|
LIU, 71.4
|
Virginia Tech, 49.4
|
Run Blocking
|
63.0
|
Texas Tech, 74.8
|
LIU, 54.3
DEFENSE:
|Player
|Games
|Position
|Grade
|
Darel Middleton
|
3
|
DL
|
84.8
|
Kerry Martin Jr.
|
2
|
S
|
81.2
|
Caden Biser
|
1
|
LB
|
81.0
|
Brayden Dudley
|
1
|
DE
|
80.6
|
Taurus Simmons
|
3
|
Edge
|
79.6
|
Andrew Wilson-Lamp
|
2
|
CB
|
76.9
|
Jordan Jefferson
|
6
|
DL
|
75.9
|
Jackie Matthews
|
6
|
CB
|
74.1
|
Akheem Mesidor
|
6
|
DL
|
70.4
|
Daryl Porter Jr.
|
6
|
CB
|
70.2
|
Cam Rice
|
1
|
DL
|
69.8
|
Lanell Carr
|
4
|
DE
|
69.6
|
Eddie Watkins Jr.
|
1
|
Bandit
|
67.6
|
Scottie Young
|
5
|
Spear
|
66.6
|
Taijh Alston
|
6
|
DE
|
66.1
|
Dante Stills
|
6
|
DL
|
65.7
|
Davis Mallinger
|
2
|
DB
|
65.3
|
Edward Vesterinen
|
2
|
DL
|
64.5
|
Charles Woods
|
2
|
Spear
|
64.5
|
Jared Bartlett
|
6
|
Bandit
|
63.9
|
Josh Chandler-Semedo
|
6
|
LB
|
63.8
|
Aubrey Burks
|
2
|
DB
|
63.6
|
Malachi Ruffin
|
2
|
CB
|
62.9
|
Hammond Russell IV
|
1
|
DL
|
62.7
|
Sean Martin
|
6
|
DE
|
61.3
|
Lance Dixon
|
6
|
LB
|
61.0
|
Avery Wilcox
|
1
|
S
|
60.4
|
Alonzo Addae
|
6
|
S
|
58.7
|
Sean Mahone
|
6
|
S
|
58.1
|
Saint McLeod
|
2
|
S
|
57.8
|
Jalen Thornton
|
5
|
DL
|
55.1
|
Deshawn Stevens
|
3
|
LB
|
53.3
|
Exree Loe
|
6
|
LB
|
52.9
|
Nicktroy Fortune
|
6
|
CB
|
51.5
|
Caleb Coleman
|
1
|
S
|
51.4
|
VanDarius Cowan
|
6
|
Bandit
|
49.2
|
Derek Ambrosino
|
1
|
Bandit
|
43.9
|
Devell Washington
|
1
|
LB
|
36.9
West Virginia's defense
|Position Group
|Overall Grade
|Best Game
|Worst Game
|
Coverage
|
59.95
|
LIU, 73
|
Baylor, 51.8
|Position Group
|Overall Grade
|Best Game
|Worst Game
|
Run Defense
|
71.9
|
LIU, 90.5
|
Baylor, 52.1
|Position Group
|Overall Grade
|Best Game
|Worst Game
|
Pass Rush
|
65.03
|
Virginia Tech, 75.6
|
Maryland, 57.3
