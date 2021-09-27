 WVSports - PFF: Grades from West Virginia's 16-13 loss Oklahoma
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 02:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF: Grades from West Virginia's 16-13 loss Oklahoma

Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
@JaredSerre

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their 16-13 loss to Oklahoma.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

OFFENSE:

Offense
Player Position Grade

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

68.6

Wyatt Milum

RT

68.1

Jarret Doege

QB

65.5

Leddie Brown

RB

63.3

Doug Nester

RG

62.4

Sam James

WR

61.2

Reese Smith*

WR

60.0

Winston Wright Jr.

WR

59.6

Zach Frazier

C

57.6

Sean Ryan

WR

54.6

James Gmiter

LG

53.3

TJ Banks

TE

52.3

Isaiah Esdale

WR

51.6

Mike O'Laughlin

TE

49.7

Garrett Greene

QB

47.9

Tony Mathis Jr.*

RB

46.9

Brandon Yates

LT

44.6

Parker Moorer

RT

43.4
*=Played 10 snaps or less

West Virginia's offense vs. Oklahoma's defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

72.1

Receivers/Pass Routes

55.8

Oklahoma

Coverage

77.5
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

56.7

Oklahoma

Run Defense

84.0
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

58.6

Run Blocking

56.7

Oklahoma

Pass Rush

66.7

Run Defense

84.0

DEFENSE:

Defense
Player Position Grade

Scottie Young

Spear

78.0

Daryl Porter Jr.

CB

73.3

Jared Bartlett

Bandit

71.6

Taijh Alston

DE

70.8

Exree Loe

LB

69.2

Josh Chandler-Semedo

LB

68.0

Sean Martin

DE

67.0

Jackie Matthews

CB

66.1

Akheem Mesidor

DT

64.3

Jordan Jefferson

DT

63.3

Lance Dixon

LB

62.9

Dante Stills

DT

62.2

Alonzo Addae

FS

60.4

Sean Mahone

Cat

59.8

Darel Middleton*

DT

58.5

VanDarius Cowan

Bandit

49.3

Nicktroy Fortune

CB

48.3
*= Played 10 snaps or less

West Virginia's defense vs. Oklahoma's offense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Oklahoma

Passing Offense

70.9

Receivers/Pass Routes

69.1

West Virginia

Coverage

70.9
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Oklahoma

Rushing Offense

66.0

West Virginia

Run Defense

81.7
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Oklahoma

Pass Blocking

73.8

Run Blocking

46.9

West Virginia

Pass Rush

60.3

Run Defense

81.7

