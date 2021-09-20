 WVSports - PFF: Grades from West Virginia's 27-21 win over Virginia Tech
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-20 02:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF: Grades from West Virginia's 27-21 win over Virginia Tech

Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
@JaredSerre

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their 27-21 win over Virginia Tech.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

**GRADES AS OF 9 p.m. SUNDAY NIGHT**

OFFENSE:

Offense
Player Position Grade

Sam James

WR

74.3

Doug Nester

RG

71.7

TJ Banks

TE

71.5

Leddie Brown

HB

68.0

Isaiah Esdale

WR

67.4

James Gmiter

LG

66.1

Parker Moorer

RT

62.8

Sean Ryan

WR

62.7

Brandon Yates

LT

62.0

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

61.5

Wyatt Milum

RT

60.6

A'Varius Sparrow*

HB

60.0

Graeson Malashevich*

WR

60.0

Zach Frazier

C

59.4

Reese Smith*

WR

58.9

Garrett Greene*

QB

58.2

Mike O'Laughlin

TE

55.2

Winston Wright Jr.

WR

54.5

Tony Mathis Jr.*

HB

53.8

Jarret Doege

QB

36.3
*=Played 10 snaps or less

West Virginia's offense vs. Virginia Tech's defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

32.1

Receivers/Pass Routes

66.1

Virginia Tech

Coverage

63.7
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

66.7

Virginia Tech

Run Defense

70.6
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

70.9

Run Blocking

64.7

Virginia Tech

Pass Rush

77.2

Run Defense

70.6

DEFENSE:

Defense
Player Position Grade

Kerry Martin Jr.*

FS

84.9

Jordan Jefferson

DT

83.7

Jared Bartlett

Bandit

79.4

Deshawn Stevens*

LB

78.1

Akheem Mesidor

DT

75.6

Jackie Matthews

CB

74.5

Taijh Alston

DE

70.5

Darel Middleton*

DL

69.0

Lanell Carr*

DE

68.1

Josh Chandler-Semedo

LB

65.8

Scottie Young

Spear

65.8

Dante Stills

DT

65.5

Alonzo Addae

FS

65.3

Sean Martin

DE

64.9

Sean Mahone

FS

63.0

Jalen Thornton*

DL

60.2

Lance Dixon

LB

58.4

Daryl Porter Jr.

CB

58.3

Nicktroy Fortune

CB

57.5

VanDarius Cowan

Bandit

52.9

Exree Loe

LB

43.0
*= Played 10 snaps or less

West Virginia's defense vs. Virginia Tech's offense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Virginia Tech

Passing Offense

55.2

Receivers/Pass Routes

63.6

West Virginia

Coverage

57.9
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Virginia Tech

Rushing Offense

55.2

West Virginia

Run Defense

87.3
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Virginia Tech

Pass Blocking

57.0

Run Blocking

52.9

West Virginia

Pass Rush

74.5

Run Defense

87.3

----------

