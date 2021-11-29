 WVSports - PFF: Grades from West Virginia's 34-28 win over Kansas
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-29 02:02:00 -0600') }} football

PFF: Grades from West Virginia's 34-28 win over Kansas

Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
@JaredSerre

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their 34-28 win over Kansas.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

OFFENSE:

Offense
Player Position Grade

Tony Mathis Jr.

RB

86.5

Sean Ryan

WR

79.2

Sam James

WR

76.3

Zach Frazier

C

75.7

Wyatt Milum

OT

75.6

Jarret Doege

QB

73.9

Brandon Yates

OT

66.5

Leddie Brown

RB

65.5

Charles Finley*

TE

65.0

Winston Wright Jr.

WR

63.7

Kaden Prather

WR

62.7

Parker Moorer*

OT

61.2

James Gmiter

OG

60.6

Doug Nester

OG

60.1

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

OT

60.0

Reese Smith

WR

56.1

Garrett Greene*

QB

56.0

Isaiah Esdale

WR

55.8

TJ Banks

TE

46.1
*=Played 10 snaps or less

West Virginia's offense vs. Kansas' defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

68.3

Receivers/Pass Routes

76.2

Kansas

Coverage

69.0
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

77.3

Kansas

Run Defense

75.3
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

80.8

Run Blocking

64.1

Kansas

Pass Rush

64.5

Run Defense

75.3

DEFENSE:

Defense
Player Position Grade

Josh Chandler-Semedo

LB

91.6

Deshawn Stevens*

LB

76.0

Dante Stills

DL

73.8

Akheem Mesidor

DL

72.6

Jordan Jefferson

DL

68.2

Sean Mahone

S

67.8

Jackie Matthews

CB

66.8

Daryl Porter Jr.

CB

66.5

Charles Woods

CB

66.4

Saint McLeod

S

65.5

Jared Bartlett

Bandit

60.4

Davis Mallinger*

S

60.1

Alonzo Addae

S

57.5

Edward Vesterinen

DL

55.6

Lanell Carr

DL

53.6

Taijh Alston

DL

53.0

Scottie Young

LB

49.5

Sean Martin

DL

49.4
*= Played 10 snaps or less

West Virginia's defense vs. Kansas' offense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Kansas

Passing Offense

63.1

Receivers/Pass Routes

66.5

West Virginia

Coverage

71.5
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Kansas

Rushing Offense

75.0

West Virginia

Run Defense

83.3
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Kansas

Pass Blocking

77.7

Run Blocking

51.2

West Virginia

Pass Rush

63.8

Run Defense

83.3

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

