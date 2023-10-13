News More News
ago football Edit

PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Houston

Zach Anderson • WVSports
Staff Writer

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against Houston.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.


OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
Player Position Grade

Garrett Greene

QB

81.4

Devin Carter

RWR

73.3

Preston Fox

SRWR

72.2

Kole Taylor

TE-R

70.1

Nick Malone

LT

67.3

Traylon Ray

RWR

65.1

Doug Nester

RT

63.8

Jahiem White

HB

63.2

EJ Horton

LWR

62.0

CJ Donaldson

HB

61.3

Hudson Clement

LWR

61.1

Jaylen Anderson

HB

60.5

Colin McBee*

FB

60.0

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

56.1

Rodney Gallagher III

SLWR

55.3

Brandon Yates

RG

54.2

Treylan Davis

TE-L

48.6

Zach Frazier

C

46.7
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. Houston defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

79.9

Receiver/Pass Routes

70.0

Houston

Coverage

66.2
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

65.7

Houston

Rushing Defense

75.2
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

73.1

Run Blocking

52.7

Houston

Pass Rush

50.6

Rush Defense

75.2

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
Player Position Grade

Fatorma Mulbah*

NT

78.9

Lance Dixon

SS

73.8

Edward Vesterinen

LE

66.9

Lee Kpogba

MLB

65.8

Jairo Faverus*

WLB

64.2

Hershey McLaurin

WLB

61.7

Hammond Russell IV*

NT

60.7

Tyrin Bradley

ROLB

59.9

Asani Redwood*

RE

58.0

Anthony Wilson

SS

57.1

Davoan Hawkins*

DLE

56.8

Malachi Ruffin

LCB

55.9

Beanie Bishop Jr.

RCB

55.4

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DRE

54.9

Sean Martin

DRE

54.4

Jared Bartlett

LOLB

53.1

Mike Lockhart

NT

50.9

Marcis Floyd

SS

49.5

Jalen Thornton*

RE

44.7

Ben Cutter

MLB

43.7
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Houston

Passing Offense

67.0


Receiver/Pass Routes

67.6

West Virginia

Coverage

52.2
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Houston

Rushing Offense

69.5

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

52.0
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Houston

Pass Blocking

67.6

Run Blocking

67.7

West Virginia

Pass Rush

61.8

Pass Defense

52.2

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @zachanderson_11

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}