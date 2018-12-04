West Virginia (8-3) won't play Syracuse (9-3) until Dec. 28 giving us a lot of time to pick through all the various aspects of the match up but WVSports.com takes an early look at how the two teams stack up against one another.

With the help of Pro Football Focus, we examine how the Mountaineers and the Orange stack up on the field and who are the top graded players on both sides of the ball.

Who has the advantage?