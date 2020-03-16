PFF: Most improved West Virginia football returnees on the roster
WVSports.com takes a look at the grades from PFF to determine which West Virginia Mountaineers football players made the most significant strides from 2018-19.
While players across the board made improvements, here are the ones that are set to return in 2020 and can have an impact next season.
Here are the results.
Jeffery Pooler:
2018 Grade: 49.4
2019 Grade: 66.7
Pooler saw an increase across the board this past year seeing a total of 497 snaps after only playing 153 the year before. He finished with a career high 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks along with 5.5 tackles for loss emerging into a strong contributor up front. He will be in the mix for even more snaps this coming year with several players gone.
