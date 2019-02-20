West Virginia will enter this spring with a true quarterback competition for the first time since the 2013 campaign and one of those competitors will be Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall.

Kendall made the move from the Sooners to Morgantown just before the deadline to enroll for the spring term after Oklahoma relented on previously blocking the transfer. The redshirt junior is eligible immediately and gives the Mountaineers another experienced arm that enters the program with the past credentials to compete for the opening from the jump.

While the North Carolina native has seen only limited time during his two years on the field for the Sooners, WVSports.com takes a look at what he was able to do with those snaps with the help of Pro Football Focus. What were his strengths and what else unfolded for Kendall?

We examine the numbers to see how Kendall could fit into the race this spring.