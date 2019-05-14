PFF Review: Sean Ryan
Temple transfer wide receiver Sean Ryan has enrolled at West Virginia as part of the first summer session.
So now WVSports.com takes a look at what he was able to do in his lone season at Temple and how his skill set fits in at West Virginia with the help of Pro Football Focus.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news