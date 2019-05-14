News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-14 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF Review: Sean Ryan

Sxwlfgwjbcs9jqz3y2qq
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Temple transfer wide receiver Sean Ryan has enrolled at West Virginia as part of the first summer session.

So now WVSports.com takes a look at what he was able to do in his lone season at Temple and how his skill set fits in at West Virginia with the help of Pro Football Focus.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}