PFF Review: Which WVU players are returning on offense?
West Virginia lost a number of critical pieces from last season's team as head coach Neal Brown prepares for his first atop the program.
But who exactly returns and where did they grade out last season?
WVSports.com uses Pro Football Focus to look at which of the top 20 ranked offensive players for the entire 2018 season are coming back in 2019 and where they ranked in regards to the rest of the team.
But first a break down of how players are graded.
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|Rank
|Snaps
|
Leddie Brown
|
RB
|
79.1
|
4
|
213
|
Colton McKivitz
|
OL
|
77.1
|
6
|
883
|
Martell Pettaway
|
RB
|
75.0
|
7
|
249
|
Austin Kendall
|
QB
|
72.7
|
10
|
67
|
Tevin Bush
|
WR
|
72.2
|
12
|
126
|
Kennedy McKoy
|
RB
|
71.7
|
13
|
415
|
Alec Sinkfield
|
RB
|
71.7
|
13
|
44
|
Josh Sills
|
OL
|
71.6
|
15
|
868
|
Jovani Haskins
|
TE
|
70.7
|
17
|
184
|
George Campbell
|
WR
|
66.6
|
18
|
48
|
Kelby Wickline
|
OL
|
65.1
|
20
|
200
--Just a quick glance at this list shows exactly what you'd expect on paper, the Mountaineers are going to need some players to step up. Out of the top 20 ranked offensive players from last season only half of those return and four are all at one position at running back meaning that new players must emerge.
--West Virginia returns only one of the top five ranked players from last season in sophomore running back Leddie Brown, but he only saw a total of 213 snaps less than both Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway. The impact can especially be felt at quarterback with the loss of Will Grier, who saw 791 snaps last year compared to only 107 for Jack Allison who was the 21st rated player returning.
--Only one of the four top graded wide receivers returns for 2019 and that is surprisingly Tevin Bush although he only saw a total of 126 snaps.
--Players that played an entire season's worth of snaps that will return after being ranked inside the top 20 are OL Colton McKivitz (No. 6), RB Kennedy McKoy (No. 13) and OL Josh Sills (No. 15). That means that a lot of players without experience will be counted on.
--West Virginia is going to have to replace some valuable spots on the offensive line but will return two of the highest rated players at the position in McKivitz and Sills. Both of which played an entire season's worth of snaps.
--Tight end will lose the No. 2 rated player on the entire team in Wesco but Jovani Haskins did grade out as the No. 14 overall player on offense across his 184 snaps in 2018.
--While they didn't play for West Virginia last year, graduate transfers Austin Kendall from Oklahoma rank as the 10th best returning player and former Florida State wide receiver George Campbell graded as the 18th best on the team. However, each played limited snaps with Kendall seeing only 67 and Campbell seeing only 48.
--Other notable players that will return is No. 23 OL Chase Behrndt (61.1 grade and 368 snaps) and No. 30 WR T.J. Simmons (58.2 grade and 400 snaps).
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|Rank
|Snaps
|
Will Grier
|
QB
|
91.1
|
1
|
791
|
Trevon Wesco
|
TE
|
83.2
|
2
|
576
|
Gary Jennings
|
WR
|
81.4
|
3
|
589
|
Yodny Cajuste
|
OL
|
78.4
|
5
|
712
|
Marcus Simms
|
WR
|
73.7
|
8
|
484
|
David Sills
|
WR
|
73.0
|
9
|
809
|
Matt Jones
|
OL
|
72.3
|
11
|
806
|
Kwincy Hall
|
WR
|
71.6
|
15
|
5
|
Joe Brown
|
OL
|
65.4
|
19
|
124
--Players that graduated or left the program from the top 20 graded players No. 1 QB Will Grier at 91.1, No. 2 TE Trevon Wesco at 83.2, No. 3 WR Gary Jennings at 81.4, No. 5 OL Yodny Cajuste at 78.4, No. 8 WR Marcus Simms at 73.7, No. 9 WR David Sills at 73.0, No. 10 OL Matt Jones at 72.3, No. 14 WR Kwincy Hall at 71.6 (only five snaps) and No. 17 OL Joe Brown at 65.4.
--As you can see what is exiting the program is significant in terms of actual on the field experience with seven of those nine players seeing over 480 snaps. That will have to be replaced this coming season.
