West Virginia safety Kerry Martin was one of the breakout freshmen on the West Virginia roster in 2019 but what do the numbers tell us about this past season?

Smith played 638 snaps over the course of the 12-game season and finished with 50 tackles and 3 pass breakups. He graded out as one of the top players on defense on the PFF scale at 71.5 overall with especially high marks in coverage at 74.1.

We use PFF for some analysis as well as other statistics from this past season.