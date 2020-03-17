News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-17 03:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF Season in Review: Leddie Brown

Brown is the leading returning rusher for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Brown is the leading returning rusher for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown led the Mountaineers in rushing in 2019 but what do the numbers tell us about this past season?

Brown appeared in 10 games this past season and a total of 320 snaps finishing at the eighth best graded offensive player according to PFF metrics.

We use PFF for some analysis as well as other statistics from this past season.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}