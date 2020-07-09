 WVSports - PFF Season in Review: Tykee Smith
PFF Season in Review: Tykee Smith

Smith was one of the more versatile players on the West Virginia Mountaineers football defense.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia safety Tykee Smith was one of the breakout freshmen on the West Virginia roster in 2019 but what do the numbers tell us about this past season?

Smith played 659 snaps over the course of the 12-game season and finished with 53 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in 8 starts. He graded out as one of the top players on defense on the PFF scale at 71.9 overall with especially high marks in tackling at 80.3 and coverage at 74.2.

We use PFF for some analysis as well as other statistics from this past season.

