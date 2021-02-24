The 2020 West Virginia football season is over with the Mountaineers finishing 6-4 with a Liberty Bowl win over Army.

But as part of getting ready for the 2021 campaign, we look back at what unfolded in 2020 on the field. With the help of PFF we examine those newcomers that performed well during the 2020 season.

This list can include first-time players, transfers and true freshmen. Players must have played at least 40 snaps to make the cut.