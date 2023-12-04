Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

PFF: West Virginia football's full regular season grades

Zach Anderson • WVSports
Staff Writer
@zachanderson_11

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how every Mountaineer performed in the 2023 regular season now that it has been completed, including both offensive and defensive players.

You can find an explanation of the grading system below the article.


OFFENSE:

Advertisement
OFFENSE
Player Position Grade

Jahiem White

HB

92.2

Garrett Greene

QB

90.5

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

80.3

Wyatt Milum

T

78.2

Landen Livingston

C

77.4

Hudson Clement

WR

75.6

Zach Frazier

C

75.0

Bryce Biggs

G

74.0

CJ Cole

WR

71.4

Devin Carter

WR

71.2

Doug Nester

T

71.1

DJ Oliver

HB

66.7

Justin Johnson Jr.

HB

65.9

Jaylen Anderson

HB

65.5

EJ Horton

WR

65.5

Kole Taylor

TE

65.3

Nicco Marchiol

QB

65.2

Tomas Rimac

G

65.0

Sullivan Weidman

G

62.1

Nick Malone

T

62.1

Ja'Shaun Poke

WR

61.8

Preston Fox

WR

61.7

Luke Hamilton

FB

61.1

Johnny Williams IV

T

60.9

Traylon Ray

WR

60.2

Taran Fitzpatrick*

WR

60.0

Colin McBee*

FB

58.8

Ja'Quay Hubbard

G

58.8

Brandon Yates

G

58.5

Tyler Evans*

WR

56.8

Rodney Gallagher III

WR

55.2

Noah Massey

WR

54.3

Victor Wikstrom

TE

53.1

Cortez Braham

WR

50.3

Cooper Young

G

50.1

Nick Krahe

T

49.8

Jarel Williams

WR

48.8

Jeremiah Aaron

WR

48.1

Treylan Davis

TE

43.9

Will Dixon

TE

35.2
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer on the season.

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
Player Position Grade

Zequi Lawton*

DL

84.9

Beanie Bishop Jr.

CB

78.5

Aubrey Burks

S

77.4

Fatorma Mulbah

DL

76.4

Hershey McLaurin

S

75.7

Malachi Ruffin

CB

72.6

Lee Kpogba

LB

71.5

Hammond Russell IV

DL

71.1

Oryend Fisher*

DL

70.3

Harry Hilvert*

DL

68.7

Christion Stokes

S

68.7

Anthony Wilson

S

68.3

Marcis Floyd

S

67.3

Jairo Faverus

LB

67.1

Edward Vesterinen

DL

66.0

Trey Lathan

LB

65.4

Davoan Hawkins

DL

64.8

Sean Martin

DL

64.5

Josiah Jackson

S

63.6

Corey McIntyre Jr.

DL

63.2

DJ Cotton*

DL

62.7

Jalen Thornton

DL

62.5

Jacolby Spells

CB

62.2

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DL

61.5

Avery Wilcox

S

61.1

Derek Berlitz*

DL

60.6

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson*

CB

60.3

Sullivan Weidman*

G

60.2

Jordan Jackson*

CB

60.0

Lance Dixon

S

59.9

Caden Biser

LB

59.1

Taurus Simmons

DL

58.9

Mike Lockhart

DL

57.7

Tyrin Bradley

DL

56.5

Asani Redwood

DL

55.4

Jared Bartlett

DL

54.9

Montre Miller

CB

50.4

Raleigh Collins III

CB

48.6

James Heard Jr.*

DL

48.3

Ben Cutter

LB

48.2

Tirek Austin-Cave

LB

46.3

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

CB

41.6

Keyshawn Cobb

S

29.7
*Played 10 snaps or fewer on the season.

On every play, a PFF analyst grades each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.


----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @zachanderson_11

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement