There have been compelling arguments as to why West Virginia could well make a move to displace Oklahoma atop the Big 12 tier.

Those primarily consist of listing the pure talent on this year's team, a la Will Grier, David Sills, David Long, Gary Jennings and an offensive front that expects to be improved. It's been reasoned that, despite a position change, Dravon Askew-Henry will return to freshman year form as a senior - how's that for an about face on a career? - and that the defensive line and the overall transfers will develop into far more than the sum of their parts.

True, the Mountaineers have finished above their league projections in each of the last four years, something thoroughly covered here (https://westvirginia.rivals.com/news/recent-history-means-wvu-could-be-moving-on-up), i.e. that last season WVU was picked sixth and finished fifth, the jump in 2016 was to be selected seventh and finish third, while 2015 was a projected sixth place pick that finished fifth. After being selected eighth in 2014 the program recorded a fifth place finish.

All well and certainly quite good, if one believes being selected in the bottom half of the conference and most often finishing there - though above preseason projection - is even a solid showing. But check those numbers. Just once over the last four seasons has West Virginia risen above fifth place in the final standings. That was third in a rather mediocre and mundane Big 12 in which WVU was far back of Oklahoma and TCU and defeated nary one Top 25 team all season.